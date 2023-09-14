Athens man causes scene because store is busy with only one employee working
A man caused a disturbance at Murphy’s gas station on Lexington Road on Monday because he was mad that only one employee was working while the store was busy, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.
When officers arrived on scene, the man was on the sidewalk in front of the store. He “appeared to be dancing and waving his arms in the air,” the report said.
The employee, who had called ACCPD, barred the man from the property for two years. The man got in a truck and left, yelling out the window as he did so, according to the report.
Man gets beaten up and his shoes stolen
A man was attacked on Friday near the intersection of West Broad and Pulaski streets, and his $300 black and white Jordan sneakers were stolen, according to an ACCPD report.
The man informed officers that he thought the suspects went into an apartment at Parkview Homes. Officers made contact with three females who said there were no men at the residence, just children, the report said.
Surveillance cameras captured the incident. The video showed a suspect chasing, tackling and hitting the victim. It took multiple people to get the suspect off the victim, according to the report, and it was unclear in the video who took the shoes.
Two suspects with Banks county warrants found with drugs
Two individuals with warrants from Banks County were found on Sunday with drugs in the parking lot of Academy Sports on Atlanta Highway, according to an ACCPD report.
ACCPD responded to a call about the individuals being passed out in a car, the report said. The individuals told officers that they were waiting for a friend to arrive, had not done any drugs and had not been asleep.
Officers saw a crack pipe in plain view in the driver’s lap and detained him. After being handcuffed, he told officers that he had ingested fentanyl and had a needle stuck in his arm, according to the report.
While searching the vehicle, officers discovered a small bag of marijuana, a bag with a small amount of fentanyl and a bag with a small amount of methamphetamine.
The driver, who was charged with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, was taken to a local hospital. The passenger was not charged with anything and was taken into custody only because of her outstanding Banks County warrant.