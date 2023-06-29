Athens man’s car stolen by house guests
A couple claiming to be husband and wife stole a man’s car after he let them stay in his home on the night of June 22, according to a police report.
The man told officers that he allows people he meets to stay at his residence. The night the car, a gold Honda Accord, was stolen, he had met the couple at a gas station on North Avenue and allowed them to come home with him, the report said.
The man last saw his vehicle around 1 a.m. on June 23. When he woke up around 11 a.m., the car was gone, according to the report. He still had the primary set of keys, but the spare keys had been in the driver’s side door pocket.
The man was able to give descriptions and a phone number of the couple, who officers were able to identify.
Man refuses to leave gas station or identify himself
Two men repeatedly refused to leave after being kicked out of a Race-Trac on Highway 29, according to an ACCPD report.
Upon arrival, officers met with the employee who called. The employee helped identify one of the men causing issues. The man was told to identify himself so that he could be barred from the location. He refused multiple times, the report said.
The report does not mention what happened to the other.
The man was arrested for obstruction for refusing to identify himself and was booked as a John Doe until identification is found, according to the report.
Car stolen and set on fire
ACCPD officers responded to a call about a car fully engulfed in flames on Hancock Industrial Drive on Sunday around 5 a.m., according to a police report.
Officers contacted the owner of the silver Kia Optima, who said she had last seen the vehicle at her residence at 4 p.m. the previous day. The owner said she had the keys with her, but always left the vehicle unlocked, the report said.
The owner said she had not been at her residence during the night, and was unsure who would’ve stolen the vehicle and did not know if there were cameras at her residence. The car had been caught on a traffic camera at the intersection of Arch and North Peter streets at around 4:30 a.m. the day of the fire, the report said.
The fire did not appear to be due to a crash or mechanical malfunction, according to the report.