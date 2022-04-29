Bread truck stolen
On April 16 at approximately 12:30 p.m., a bread truck was stolen from the parking lot of Flowers Foods, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The report said the driver went into the store for a few minutes with the keys left in the vehicle. When the driver returned to the parking lot, the truck was missing.
The report describes the truck as a white box truck with the word “honey wheat” and a picture of a sandwich on one side and the word “sunbeam” and a picture of a loaf of bread on the other. The truck is valued at $15,000.
Woman arrested for stealing tip jar, underage drinking
On April 15, the manager of 9D’s flagged down a police officer at approximately 1:40 a.m. to investigate a woman that just stole the tip jar, according to an ACCPD report.
Using security footage, the officer was able to identify the woman inside the bar. The report said the woman was still inside the bar, and once officers found her she was escorted outside and asked about the tip jar.
With the woman’s help, the jar, valued at $10, was found behind a trash can on Wall Street. During the investigation the woman was found to be under 21 and was arrested for underage possession of alcohol and theft.
Man loses wallet at playground, defrauded $2000
On April 8, a man lost his wallet while at the World of Wonder playground on Whit Davis Road and had nearly $2000 charged to his credit card, according to an ACCPD report.
While going down the slide, the man felt his wallet slide out of his pocket. The report said that when he got back to the top of the slide to look for his wallet, he could not find it.
According to the report, the wallet contained his conceal carry permit, driver’s license, $10 in cash and a credit card. The man contacted police about the theft on April 12 after an almost $2000 charge was placed on his credit card at walmart.com.