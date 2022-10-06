Man’s car broken into, credit card stolen
A man’s car was broken into off of Airport Road around 1 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The man said his car was entered into after 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, the report said. The man said he has video footage of the car’s tail lights turning on around 1 a.m., but police couldn’t see any activity around the car.
The man received an alert from his credit card around 2 a.m. on Sept. 30, that $26.35 was charged to his card at the Chevron on Lexington Road. His debit card was charged $71 around 4 a.m. at the Circle K on Prince Avenue, according to the report.
Women shoplift from Plato’s Closet
The owner of Plato’s Closet contacted ACCPD on Sept. 29 to report two women shoplifting from the store, according to a report from ACCPD.
The two women entered the store around noon on Sept. 28 and spent around 30 minutes in the store, according to the report.
One of the women unplugged the store’s security towers while the other took the clothes and they left the store, the report said. The estimated loss is $150.
The owner called ACCPD again to provide the suspects’ names. The report said an employee recognized the suspects because they previously stole shoes, according to the report.
Personal storage unit broken into on Lexington Road
An ACCPD police officer spoke with a woman on Sept. 28 about a burglary that occurred to a storage unit on her property, according to a report from ACCPD.
The woman told police that she stored belongings in a metal outbuilding while renovating her property on Lexington Road, the report said.
According to the report, contractors advised the woman that someone broke the external padlock latch. She said she would need to speak with her husband to verify her suspicion that several lower value tools and maintenance items were stolen.
ACCPD will not list any items as stolen without a complete inventory.