Car window smashed in parking dispute
The rear window of a car was smashed in the Teen Matters parking lot on Oct. 9, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
ACCPD reviewed footage of the incident on Oct. 12 that showed another car potentially striking the woman’s bumper around 12:09 p.m.
An unknown man who was a passenger in the car was seen returning with a large rock 10 minutes later and smashing the window, the report said.
According to the report, it is suspected that the man smashed the window due to a parking dispute.
Police have not located the car, according to the report.
Woman scammed out of $250
A woman called ACCPD on Oct. 13 to report being scammed out of $250 by someone who claimed to work for the “Capital Office,” according to a report from ACCPD.
The woman told officers that the caller claimed a garnishment had been filed against her and she needed to pay her debt back in small installments.
She said she gave the caller her debit card number due to how convincing they sounded over the phone, according to the report.
The woman realized that she had been scammed immediately after getting off the phone when she saw a $250 deduction from her bank account, the report said.
Woman steals from company gas card
An employee of Presents With Pizzazz in Winder, Georgia, contacted ACCPD on Oct. 14 about an employee who was fired for using her company gas card to spend $8,395 in Athens-Clarke and surrounding counties, according to a report from ACCPD.
All employees are instructed to leave gas cards inside the company vehicles when they leave and each employee has a specific code associated with the use of the card, according to the report.
The former employee has not returned to the business since termination. She denied having or using the gas card in a phone call with the employee who reported it to ACCPD, the report said.