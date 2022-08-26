Chevron gives man $700 in exchange for fraudulent check
Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to the Chevron gas station on Commerce Road Wednesday morning, after receiving a call about a fraudulent check, according to a report from ACCPD.
The Chevron employee told officers that the previous night, a white man wearing a red shirt came into the gas station with two friends and gave him a fake check in exchange for cash, the report said.
ACCPD officers reviewed security camera footage and saw the employee look at the check, pull a calculator out and proceed to give the man $700 in cash, the report said.
According to the report, the check was from a business in Winder, Georgia, but the address listed is the location of a residential home. ACCPD contacted the phone number provided and the person who answered said they had never heard of the business.
ACCPD took pictures of the suspect and his friends and is working to identify them, the report said.
Stolen laptop pawned in Athens
ACCPD officers responded to Thornton’s Pawn after receiving reports of a theft on Wednesday morning, when the Winder Police Department came to the store to inform the employee they had a stolen laptop, according to a report from ACCPD.
According to the report, the suspect pawned the gaming laptop on Aug. 22 and received $250. The laptop had been stolen out of Winder, Georgia and the Winder police had come to retrieve it.
Woman billed for apartment leased in her name while incarcerated
On Aug. 18 at about 1:30 p.m., ACCPD received a call from a woman stating that she had recently been billed by National Credit Systems Inc. for an apartment leased in her name while she was incarcerated, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman, who was incarcerated from June 2018 until Feb. 28, 2020, had her identity stolen on Feb. 8 2020, the report said. She had received a $6,010.27 bill under a variation of her name that she had never used before from an apartment complex in Norcross, Georgia.
The woman told ACCPD that she contacted the apartment complex to tell them she had never signed a lease with them before, the report said. The apartment complex informed the woman that someone had provided valid documentation to lease an apartment from February 2020 until March 31, 2021, but abandoned it in December 2020.
According to the report, the woman requested a copy of the lease but was told by National Credit Systems Inc. that they could not share that unless her lawyer asked for it.