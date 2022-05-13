Woman caught driving with expired license, tag
A woman was caught driving with a driver's license that expired years ago by an Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer after being pulled over for an expired tag, according to an ACCPD report.
During a routine patrol on May 1 at around 12:45 a.m., the officer pulled the woman over after noticing the tag on her car returned with an expired registration from November 2021, the report said.
When the officer asked for her license, she said she did not have it with her, according to the report. The officer then asked if she had a license and she said her license had expired years ago.
The report said the officer ran her name and found she had an invalid license out of Florida. She told the officer she has lived in Georgia since 2017 but she never got a new license. She also said she had recently bought the car but hadn’t been able to register it due to the previous owner not giving her the title.
The woman was placed into custody for driving without a valid license. Police also gave her a written warning for the expired registration, according to the report. She was transported to the Clarke County Jail without incident.
Drunk man found passed out in truck with pants down
ACCPD arrested a man for driving under the influence after he was seen exposing his penis at the intersection of Cobb Street and Hillcrest Avenue, according to an ACCPD report.
Police received a call on May 4 at around 8:30 a.m. reporting that a man was seen passed out in a black truck with his pants down, the report said. When an officer arrived, the man was still in the truck with his pants around his ankles and his penis out of his boxers. The man didn’t respond when the officer knocked on the window.
According to the report, the truck was unlocked and the officer opened the door and immediately smelled alcohol. The man woke up and was confused, but was able to focus after the officer asked him to pull up his pants.
The man told the officer he had been sitting there for about an hour, according to the report. He had a half-empty bottle of vodka and a Mountain Dew in the car. He said started drinking the previous night but wasn’t sure when.
The officer asked the man to take a field sobriety test to determine if he was okay to drive, but the man refused. The officer also explained Implied Consent For Blood, which the man confirmed he understood but refused, the report said. Police transported him to the Clarke County Jail without incident.
Drunk man steals construction signs
A drunk man was caught carrying stolen construction signs on May 4 at around 2 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
An officer spotted the man at the intersection of Milledge Avenue and Dearing Street walking with a group of his friends and carrying a pair of construction signs, the report said.
The man couldn’t remember where the signs came from, but his friend said they were from around Milledge Avenue and Broad Street and tried to take credit for stealing them. The report said the man’s speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.
The man was released with a citation for public intoxication and the signs were returned to their construction site on West Broad Street near Finley Street, according to the report.