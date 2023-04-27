Drunk man tries to climb on Athens officer’s bicycle
On April 22, an Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer was on North Jackson Street around 12:45 a.m. when a man approached him. As the officer was talking to the man, another man tried to climb onto the officer’s patrol bicycle, according to an ACCPD report.
The bicycle, which was next to the officer, was labeled “POLICE” in reflective lettering, the report said. The officer told the man to get off the bicycle. When the man got off, the bicycle fell over. The officer could smell alcohol from the man and asked for his ID. When asked why he got on the bike, the man said he thought it was part of the Twilight Criterium and not labeled as police.
The officer arrested the man for public intoxication and discovered a fake ID while searching the man which was later destroyed, according to the report.
Woman loses over $9,000 in Instagram scam
On April 25, officers spoke over the phone with a woman who had been scammed out of money via an Instagram account, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman said she had been contacted via Instagram on April 20 by a woman who wanted to use one of the caller’s photographs for art and pay her for the use, according to the report. The caller received and deposited three electronic checks, two of which were worth $2,000 and one of which was worth $2,500, the report said.
The caller was instructed to send the artist money, and sent two $500 transactions via Venmo and received $490 back. She also sent four $250 transactions to another Venmo account. The caller was then instructed to send more money and sent two $500 transactions to one Cashapp account and $200, $300, $750 and $300 to another Cashapp account, according to the report.
The caller’s bank notified her that the original three checks totaling $6500 were counterfeit and bounced, leaving her responsible for the funds. The woman told officers her total loss from the situation was $9,060.
Drunk driver stops car in middle of intersection
On April 21, ACCPD officers responded to a call about a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection of Newton and West Broad streets, according to a report from ACCPD.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a gray Nissan stopped in the intersection with the driver semi-conscious and the vehicle still on, the report said. The man tried to drive off when officers made contact. Officers reported that they could smell alcohol from inside the vehicle, according to the report.
The report said the driver told the officers he had had “not much” to drink and thought he was safe to drive, the report said. He was showing several indicators of impairment. The driver refused to consent to the field sobriety test and was arrested, according to a report.