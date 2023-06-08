Five men arrested for fighting each other and Athens officer
Athens-Clarke County police officers responded to a call Sunday about a “large group” of men fighting on College Avenue, according to a police report.
Upon arrival, an officer pushed a shirtless man off of another man. While the officer tried to arrest the shirtless man, a man in a dark brown sweatshirt grabbed the shirtless man and said they were together and that the man wasn’t going with the officer, the report said. Then, as the officer attempted to arrest the man in the dark brown sweatshirt, another man in a beige shirt attempted to interfere with that arrest. The officer was able to push the man in the beige shirt away.
There were five males involved in the incident, all of whom were arrested, according to the report.
Man attempts to stop daughter from getting into a fight, she bars him from her property
ACCPD responded to a domestic disturbance call on June 2 on Woody Lane, according to a police report.
Officers met with a man who said his daughter was trying to go up the street to fight another woman. According to the man, his daughter and a woman he is friends with had gotten into an argument over text and the daughter wanted to fight over it. The father went to the daughter’s residence to stop her from engaging in a fight, the report said.
The daughter admitted to wanting to confront the other woman, but said she would not. She then said she wanted her father to leave and had him barred from the property for one year, according to the report.
Man with warrant gives fake birthday to officers, is arrested
ACCPD officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Monday on Rolling Ridge Drive, according to a police report.
Officers met with a witness who gave his name and date of birth. Central Communication ran the information and did not find anyone matching the information. When asked again, the man gave officers the same information, as well as a phone number, the report said.
Using the phone number, officers were able to discover that the man had given a false date of birth and had a warrant for probation violation, according to the report. Officers confirmed the man’s identity through his previous mugshot.
The man was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Officers searched him and found his Social Security card, which was used to confirm the warrant, the report said.