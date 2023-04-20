Florida woman banned from Athens Walmart
On April 16, Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to Walmart on Lexington Road about a disorderly woman, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman had put on a dress without paying and began to act in a disorderly manner when the manager told her to take it off and leave, the report said. Eventually, the woman left and officers made contact with her near the entrance. Officers identified her and found out she is from Florida.
Officers called the store manager and put her on speaker. She told the woman she was barred from the property for two years. The woman then left on foot, the report said.
Checks totaling over $14,000 missing, possibly stolen
On April 18, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a call about a theft that had occurred on Danielsville Road, according to an ACCPD report.
According to the report, the caller was renting a room at the location. He said he had three checks, all made out to him, ready to deposit. When he left that morning, the three checks were sitting on top of his microwave in his room. The caller said he was certain the door was locked when he left, the report said. When he returned, the door was still locked but the checks were missing.
The three checks included a $13,500 settlement check from the caller’s lawyer, a $1,000 Liberty Mutual “med pay” check and a $90 paycheck from Titan Global Enterprise, the report said.
The caller suspects his landlord may be involved and may have an extra key to the rented room. There is another tenant, but the caller knows only her first name, Stella, according to the report.
Jacket containing gun and wallet stolen
On April 16, ACCPD responded to a call about missing property on Noketchee Creek Drive, according to an ACCPD report.
The caller was a barber and visited the residence the previous day to cut someone’s hair. He took off his jacket and placed it on the floor while he was there. A Glock 44 in a black holster and a wallet containing a Georgia identification card, a Robins Federal Credit Union debit card, a CashApp Visa credit card,a Georgia concealed carry permit and approximately $30, the report said.
The caller left the residence after about an hour and a half, and about 40 minutes later realized he no longer had his jacket and other belongings. The report said that when the caller and ACCPD officers returned to the residence, the jacket was no longer there. According to the report, the resident said multiple people had been in and out of the residence, so it was unknown who took the jacket.