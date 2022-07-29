Mail thrown over man’s yard
On July 23 at 8 p.m., a man reported he had returned to his home after several days to find all his mail thrown over his yard, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The man suspected a group of fraternity men that had been loud and disorderly a week before, the report said. The man said he told the group to quiet down and one of the men became angry with him and tried to jump the fence but was held back by other members of the group. The men did some damage to his fence and the police were called.
The officer dispatched to the scene noticed the mail laying on the grass near the sidewalk to be damp, according to the report. The man said he was thinking about setting up cameras.
Cash stolen from man’s car
During the night of July 23, a man’s car was broken into and $10 in cash along with loose change were stolen at an apartment complex on Barnett Shoals Road, according to an ACCPD report.
The officer at the scene dusted for prints and was able to lift two possible partial latent prints, the report said. The partial prints will be submitted into evidence.
Man barred from Athens Transit bus
A man was barred from Athens-Clarke County Transit after several incidents of getting into verbal arguments with bus drivers, the latest being on July 25 at 9:23 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The man told an officer he had gotten into an argument with the driver about which end of the bus he was let out and after the argument, the bus driver dropped him off at a location not near his house and he had to walk home, the report said.
The Athens Transit operations supervisor said that the man had been asked not to curse and argue with bus drivers on several occasions. The supervisor said that Athens Transit wanted the man barred for two years, according to the report. The man was informed of the barring.
The man asked about the process in contesting the barring since Athens Transit was his only form of transportation, the report said. The man declined to get the form offered and walked off the property.