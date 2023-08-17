Man attempts to shoplift fried chicken from Athens Kroger
A man attempted to shoplift a box of fried chicken from the Kroger on College Station Road on Tuesday, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Report.
The manager alerted ACCPD to the suspect sitting in the cafe area. Officers asked the man to open his backpack, revealing a box of fried chicken. The man said he had not stolen anything and that an old woman had given him the chicken, the report said. He was not able to provide any proof the chicken had actually been purchased.
The Kroger manager did not pursue shoplifting charges but did bar the man from the property for two years, according to the report.
Fraudulent charges made on stolen card
Fraudulent charges were made on a man’s card after his wallet and phone were stolen, according to an ACCPD report.
On Monday, officers met with the man. On Saturday, the man had been downtown with a group of friends when one of them got into a physical altercation. The man gave his phone and wallet to another friend before intervening in the altercation, but the items were knocked to the ground, the report said. A stranger then came, took the items and ran off, ignoring calls to stop.
The man was able to track his phone to Dahlonega, Georgia, and went to confront the suspect, according to the report. The suspect returned the phone, but said he did not have the wallet.
The man did have a statement showing the card was used and showed it to Athens and Dahlonega police. The charges included $101.21 to Amazon, $37.59 to Shein, $63.07 to a Starbucks in Dahlonega, $28.20 to Dairy Queen and $91 to Walmart, the report said.
Police seek warrant for Walmart repeat shoplifter
ACCPD will seek a warrant for misdemeanor shoplifting for a man who has shoplifted at least twice from Walmart on Lexington Road, according to a police report.
On Aug. 10, the man shoplifted $112.74 worth of merchandise after paying only 15 cents by scanning the wrong barcode, the report said. Loss prevention checked the man’s financial history and saw he committed a similar crime, scanning a 76 cent barcode for a $6.98 shirt, on Aug. 9.