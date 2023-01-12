Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard
A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
According to the report, the caller told police that she became concerned when her neighbor saw the man jump her back fence. The caller contacted Georgia Power to ask about the work, and the company said they had no work orders for the property, nor any records of sending anyone to the residence
Police responded on Jan. 5 and were provided footage of the suspect entering the caller’s yard. The caller later found that the lock on her meter was cut, with no new lock put on. Police were unable to confirm if anything inside the meter box had been tampered with, the report said.
Multiple musical instruments stolen from storage unit
An Athens resident contacted ACCPD on Jan. 5 to report the burglary of his storage unit, according to a report from ACCPD.
According to the report, the resident received an email that his storage unit lock was not secured. Multiple musical instruments and other belongings were stolen from the unit.
A search of records showed that another unit in the building had been burglarized sometime prior, the report said.
The resident had rented the unit since December 2021 but last visited it in September 2022, at which time he did not notice anything out of place, according to the report.
Individual gives conflicting stories on whether he was robbed and assaulted
Officers responded to a call about a robbery on North Avenue on Jan. 10, according to a report from ACCPD. The victim appeared to have road rash and a swollen lip. The victim claimed he was beaten up and robbed of his phone and wallet.
According to the report, the victim gave multiple conflicting descriptions of the suspect. He also stated at one point that he left his phone in an apartment and had not been robbed or beaten up. The victim also gave contradictory reports about whether or not he went downtown or was at a bar.
A witness claims to have seen a male matching the victim’s description fall while running down North Avenue. Blood was found in the area, the report said.