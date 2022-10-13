Woman’s social security stolen
A woman went to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department East Precinct at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 to speak with an officer about discovering her social security number stolen for job applications, according to a report from ACCPD.
She said the Division of Family and Children Services had denied her request for food stamps due to her working two jobs in Virginia, in addition to her job and residence in Georgia.
The woman also told police that she owed over $6,000 to the IRS and was unaware of how she could owe that amount with only one job, the report said.
Storage rental units broken into
Four storage units at StayLock Storage were broken into on Oct. 6, according to a report from the ACCPD.
The managers informed ACCPD that units 85, 59, 58 and 43 had been broken into. Upon inspection, police officers found that the locks for these units were cut off, the report said.
According to the report, the property managers told police they would contact the renters of those four units.
It is unknown if any property was stolen from the storage units, according to the report.
The estimated cost for the locks was $15 each, the report said.
Man disputes smoke shop purchases
The owner of @Joint Vape & Smoke called ACCPD at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 5 to report a series of thefts, according to a report from ACCPD.
The owner told police about four incidents where an unknown man purchased items before disputing the charges at a bank a few days afterward.
This action removed money from the company’s account but the suspect kept the items he purchased, the report said.
The suspect had purchased from the store on Aug. 30 and Sept. 10, disputing four charges that totaled $546.56, the report said.