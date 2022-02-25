Neighbors accused of soap tampering
On Feb. 17, a woman went to the East Precinct of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department to complain about her neighbors messing with her soaps and milk, according to an ACCPD report.
The report said that the woman suspects three of her neighbors of harassing her and entering her residence. She believed that the trio tampered with the soap and milk with the intent to cause harm.
The woman reported red and inflamed skin after washing her hands, attributing it to the tampering. According to the report, the woman gave the
police officer the soaps and requested he throw them away.
Man hides lighters in pants
At approximately 8 a.m. on Feb. 11, a man was caught on video stealing a case of lighters from the Apex on North Avenue and fleeing the scene, according to an ACCPD report.
The report said the employee was working with another customer when the man came into the store.
The man walked up to the counter and grabbed a rack of 50 multi-colored BIC lighters and shoved them down his pants.
According to the report, the stolen lighters were worth about $150. The man left the scene before the officer arrived and remains unidentified.
Scam caller targets chocolate shop
On Feb. 11, a man impersonating an officer called Condor Chocolates right before closing. According to an ACCPD report, the man informed the employee that answered the call that the business was being investigated for counterfeit money.
The caller said that in order for all the employees to be paid, the employee that answered the phone needed to send a total of $1050 through Venmo and Cashapp. The report said the employee was told to buy prepaid cards.
According to the report, the employee realized that she might have been scammed after providing the caller with $300 in prepaid cards.