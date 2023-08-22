Man is sold fake UGA parking pass
A University of Georgia student was fraudulently sold a $300 campus parking pass, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police report.
The man joined the Archaeology Club GroupMe chat. In the chat, someone said they had a UGA Parking Permit for lot N02 on Oconee Street for sale for $300, the report said. The seller told the man the permit would be for up to three vehicles.
The man agreed to buy the permit and sent the seller $300 via Apple Pay. After the payment was sent, the man received screenshots of the UGA Parking Services website with his vehicle information entered, according to the report.
The man tried to verify with the seller that his vehicle would not be ticketed if he parked in the lot. He attempted to call the seller’s phone number, but received a message that it was an automated Google number, the release said. The man has already submitted a dispute with his bank regarding the transaction.
Group uses bullhorn to antagonize pedestrians
A group of people in an apartment on Clayton Street used a bullhorn to yell at people on the sidewalk and street on Saturday, according to an ACCPD police report.
Officers were in the area around 1:45 a.m. when they observed the group leaning out the window of the second-floor apartment. Officers warned the group to stop, but they refused. The bullhorn could be heard over 100 feet away, the report said.
Officers knocked on the door and heard several people yelling inside. Officers spoke with a resident and were able to confirm that it was the apartment and see the bullhorn. The apartment resident was cited with a noise ordinance, the report said.
Man attempts and fails to break into house
A man attempted and failed to break into a house on Deer Parkway through both the front and back doors on Thursday night, according to an ACCPD report.
The caller told officers that he was not home at 7:15 p.m. when he received an alert from his doorbell camera. He was unable to immediately see the video due to wi-fi issues, the report said. The recording showed a man walking up to the door and attempting to open it, repeatedly failing. The man also tried and failed to pull the camera off the doorframe. The video also captured a black sedan backing up the driveway as the man came to the door.
The resident then received an alert from his backdoor sensor, but that sensor did not provide video, according to the report.
Residents of Fawn Drive reported seeing a male and car matching the description of those seen at the house where burglary was attempted, the report said.