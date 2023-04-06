In this week’s Athens blotter, a man repeatedly passes out in a parking lot, is found with evidence of drugs, a shot is fired during a Domino’s delivery and a woman shoplifts almost $700 worth of clothes and jewelry from Belk.
Man repeatedly passes out in parking lot, is found with evidence of drugs
On March 31, at approximately 9:40 a.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a call about a man at Bell’s Food Stores on Hawthorne Avenue who had been sitting in his car in front of the store and passing out, according to an ACCPD report.
The man had already been asked to leave by staff, but had passed out again and remained in the parking lot, the report said. Officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived to find the man passed out in his car, but he woke up when they knocked on the window.
While talking to the man, officers saw aluminum foil, a cut straw and a butane lighter at the man’s feet. Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered more foil with burn marks and more cut straws, consistent with drug use. Officers also discovered two Ziploc bags that were suspected to have contained fentanyl, but neither had enough residue to conduct a field test to identify what was in the bag, according to the report.
Officers also noted that the car appeared to be lived in, noting multiple backpacks and laundry baskets. While searching the bags, officers discovered four cell phones, two laptop hard drives, one laptop, several surveillance cameras, three wireless headphones, three cordless drills, one television and several size 12 Air Jordans, the report said, as well as shower kits officers typically see in the possession of unhoused individuals. None of the items were shown to be stolen.
The man said he had gotten off work at 4 a.m. and stopped at Bell’s to get something to drink, but was unclear about when he had gotten there after going to a QuikTrip and a friend’s house, according to the report.
The man was banned from Bell’s for two years and was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession and use of drug related objects, the report said.
Shot fired during Domino’s delivery
On April 2, officers responded to the Domino’s on Hull Road due to a driver being shot at while making a delivery, according to an ACCPD report.
The driver said he had been turning around on Sweetgum Way while making a delivery to Danielsville Road when a man began yelling at the driver about his speed. The driver said the man approached the vehicle, pulled out a gun, chased the man for about 100 feet and fired one shot. No damage was done to the vehicle and nobody was injured, according to the report.
Officers then spoke to the man on Sweetgum Road, who said he’d been watching his grandchildren play when the driver “flew around the corner and up the road,” at which point the man yelled at the driver to slow down.
According to the report, the man said that the driver turned around, came back, called the man names and was “talking shit.” The man said he considered the driver a threat, so he went and got his gun and fired one round into the air after the driver continued to berate him. The driver then sped off. The man’s brother and granddaughter both confirmed his story.
No arrests were made, but the gun was taken and submitted to evidence, the report said.
Woman shoplifts almost $700 worth of clothes and jewelry from Belk
On April 4, officers responded to a call reporting shoplifting that occurred between 12-1:30 p.m. at Belk on Atlanta Highway, according to an ACCPD report.
A woman had been caught on security cameras stealing $382 worth of jewelry and $314 worth of clothing from the store. Cameras showed her wearing jewelry and clothing she had not been wearing when she entered the store, the report said.
Officers were not able to identify or make contact with the suspect but got photos from security footage, the report said.