Man sets fire, showers naked and threatens murder in food mart parking lot
On March 18 at approximately 7 a.m. , the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call about a fire close to gas pumps on Prince Avenue and a naked man who appeared to be attempting to take a shower, according to an ACCPD report.
Upon arrival, officers found the man standing in a storage area on the property of Sam’s Food Mart, wearing pants, a hat and holding a shirt. The fire department informed officers that there had been a fire, which the man put out when the firemen arrived, and that he had been wearing only shorts upon their arrival, according to the report.
The man proceeded to pick up a knife and drop it in front of officers without being told to do so, at which point officers removed the knife from the man’s reach.
When asked why he was taking a shower, the man responded “because I just killed somebody and had to wash my ass!” Later, after more conversation with officers and stating he did kill someone, the man said he did not actually kill anybody, but needed a bath, the report said.
Witnesses who made the call said that they saw the fire and investigated to find the man naked and showering. The man then called one of the witnesses by their nickname and threatened to kill her, who said she wanted to press charges in the fear that he would act on his threats, according to the report.
The owner of Sam’s Food Mart banned the suspect from the property for two years. The suspect was arrested, and he made threats to an officer while being transported.
Push mower stolen from woman’s home
On March 19, ACCPD officers responded to a push mower theft that had occurred, according to an ACCPD report.
The mower had been stolen sometime after 11:00 p.m. on March 18. It had been located under the homeowner’s carport when it was taken, the report said.
There were no cameras at the residence and the woman did not have any suspect information. The ACCPD officer said if she could locate the mower’s serial number, it would be easier for officers to locate it and the woman said she would see if her brother knew the serial number, according to the report.
Over $5,000 charged to fraudulent account
On March 20, an Athens woman reported fraud involving her salon business, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman said that a representative from Elavon Merchant Services had called on March 16 to advise that the woman’s name, social security number and business EIN were used to open an account on March 3, the report said. The account, which was likely made online, was under the woman’s business name. The account was through a Regions Bank location in Franklin, Georgia.
Several transactions, totaling $5,513.63, were made. The Elavon representative said it would become a recovery balance, according to the report. The woman said she has never opened an account in Franklin, Georgia, or with Elavon.