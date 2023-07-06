Man steals chainsaw from Athens Walmart
A man shoplifted a chainsaw from the Lexington Road Walmart on Monday, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police report.
An officer was handling another call at the location when store security alerted the officer that a man had taken a chainsaw and left without paying for it. Security footage showed the man take a BlackMax 18” 2-cycle chainsaw after entering the store around 1:30 p.m., the report said. Footage also showed the man leaving through the garden center and getting into a gray Honda Accord, but officers were unable to get a tag number.
Man arrested with marijuana, gun after traffic stop
ACCPD arrested a man on Saturday for possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and no proof of car insurance after he was pulled over, according to a police report.
While patrolling, an officer checked a vehicle’s registration and found it had no insurance. They pulled the car over, and a woman in the passenger seat said she was going to get insurance for the car in the morning, the report said.
While talking with the woman and the man driving the car, the officer smelled marijuana. The officer asked the driver and passenger to step out and searched the vehicle. In the back seat, the officer found a bookbag containing a handgun and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, as well as a scale and several small bags, according to the report.
The driver did not want to speak to the officer without a lawyer present, but the passenger did. At first, she said the marijuana was hers and the gun was the driver’s, as well as that the two of them had been smoking out of the bag. However, after she was handcuffed and placed in a police car, she said that the marijuana was not theirs and that the driver was a middle man that was taking the drugs to someone at Parkview, where the driver’s car was, the report said.
The woman was released and allowed to retrieve her property from the vehicle before it was towed. The man was arrested and cited, according to the report.
Man with warrant found with marijuana
ACCPD arrested a man Monday with a probation violation warrant out of Crisp County and then discovered he had marijuana , according to a police report.
An officer had been conducting a property check on Broad Street when he ran the tags of a car, which returned as belonging to the man who had a probation warrant for a weapons violation, possession with intent to distribute and theft by receiving stolen property, the report said. Upon meeting with the man, officers could smell marijuana in the car.
After the man was placed in handcuffs, officers searched the vehicle and found a Mason jar containing 18.2 grams of marijuana, two scales, two containers of bags and tools for rolling joints. The man was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects, according to the report.
The man’s sister called and told officers that the marijuana was hers. She was informed of the other objects officers found, which she said were not hers, the report said.