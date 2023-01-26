Man sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru found with guns, alcohol and drugs
On Jan. 18 around 2:45 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a call about a man sleeping in a vehicle in the middle of a McDonalds drive-thru off of U.S Highway 29 North. Officers found a man asleep in the car with an open alcoholic beverage and what appeared to be a rifle, according to the report.
Additional officers arrived to help block in the vehicle before waking the driver up by “banging on the window a few times,” the report said.
Officers secured the weapon and conducted a sobriety test on the suspect. They ran a criminal history and found that the suspect is a convicted felon with multiple prior drug-related arrests, according to the report. The suspect was then arrested for possession of a firearm while being a felon and for driving under the influence.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered an additional handgun in a safe, which he claimed was not his, and that the safe had already been in the vehicle when he had bought it a few days prior. Officers found the key to the safe on the same keychain the suspect used for his car keys, the report said.
While at the jail, officers searching the man discovered a dollar bill with a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. According to the report, the suspect was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI drugs and no proof of insurance.
Man accidentally shot in shoulder
On Jan. 18, at around 9:00 p.m., ACCPD responded to a man with a gunshot wound in his shoulder, according to an ACCPD report.
According to the report, the man was at his friends’ apartment on Lakeside Drive when one of them shot him on accident after he believes his friend dropped his gun, which went off when either it hit the ground or he tried to catch it.
According to the report, officers then went to the apartment and found the suspect. He admitted to handling and then dropping his gun, which then went off. Later, he confessed to removing the magazine, but not clearing the chamber, before handling the gun.
Officers found damage to a wall, a table and the chair where the man who was shot had been sitting, the report said. The man who owned the gun had removed the bullet from the wall and thrown it in the toilet, but not flushed it.
No arrests were made, but the firearm, magazine and bullet were collected as evidence, the report said.
Subway employee possibly scammed
On Jan. 14 at around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a fraud call at the Prince Avenue Subway location. Officers met with an employee who claimed she was “scammed.”
According to the report, the employee received a call the previous night from someone claiming to be a “Sergeant Alexander.” The caller told her to take $310.00 from the register and buy a reloadable debit card. The employee went to the Jefferson Road Dollar Tree and purchased the card.
The caller instructed the employee to put the card and its receipt in the store safe, which she did.
The employee told officers that the location manager now has the card. This has also occurred at other Subway locations, the report said.
Subway still has the card with their money on, and no charges were filed nor arrests made.