Man lies to officer, cited for littering and underage drinking
A man was cited for littering and underage drinking after lying to police around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.
An officer was patrolling downtown on College Avenue when he saw a man with a clear cup walk up to a car with a group of people inside. The man drank twice from the cup, threw it on the ground and got in the car, the report said. The officer approached the group, told the driver not to move the car and got the man out of the back seat.
The officer told the man to pick up the cup. The man said it was not his. The officer asked for an ID, but the man said he didn’t have one. The officer believed the man was lying since he had lied about the cup, and because the man had just left a bar that requires patrons to show an ID to enter. The officer could smell alcohol coming from the man’s breath.
The officer handcuffed the man, at which point the man admitted he did have an ID, the report said. The officer checked the ID and then cited the man for littering and underage possession of alcohol. The man was then released.
A/C unit goes missing, presumed stolen
Residents of a Homewood Drive home reported the A/C unit in their carport was stolen Sunday night, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the complaint the following morning. Residents of the home said they remembered seeing the A/C unit around 7 p.m. the night before. One of the residents went outside to smoke multiple times during the night and did not notice the A/C unit missing, the report said. The A/C unit is worth about $400.
There were no cameras on the property, and the residents said they couldn’t think of anyone who would do this. A neighbor on Ashton Drive reported that he had video of a woman walking into his carport. Nothing was stolen, but he still wanted to provide the video, according to the report.
Man steals patio furniture
ACCPD officers responded to a man stealing patio furniture on Hancock Avenue on Friday, according to a police report. When the call was made, the man was in the process of stealing the furniture.
By the time officers arrived, the suspect was no longer on the scene, according to the report. Officers believed the suspect got in a car and drove away before they arrived. The caller’s video surveillance camera caught video of the suspect.
The man took a white chair swing with silver chains from the caller’s front porch. The chair is worth $400, the report said.