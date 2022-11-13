Man steals tip jar money from Cloud Bar
Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers were outside Cloud Bar on Nov. 5 at 9:44 p.m. when an employee was escorting a man out of the bar, according to a report from ACCPD.
The employee said the man had stolen money from the bar’s tip jar and they wanted it back. The man was unsteady and had slurred speech, the report said.
Officers placed the man in custody, searched his back pockets and found many crumpled dollar bills. ACCPD returned the money to employees, who didn’t want to press charges.
The man struggled to tell officers his personal information and was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Man scammed out of $700 for fake UGA football tickets
On Nov. 5, a man purchased two football tickets to the University of Georgia vs. Tennessee game for $700 but they turned out to be fake, according to a report from ACCPD.
Officers met the man at the intersection of South Street and South Jackson Street at approximately 11:51 a.m. where the man provided them with a description of the suspect.
According to the report, the man was assumed to be in his mid-thirties, wearing a black shirt and jeans, with short hair and a goatee. He is thought to be around 6 feet tall.
ACCPD officers collected the tickets from the man as evidence, the report said.
Woman finds sugar-like substance in car radiator
A woman was driving her car on Nov. 5 around 6 p.m. when it shut down and stopped working, according to a report from ACCPD. The woman realized there was a clear, granular substance in her radiator and called ACCPD, the report said.
Officers determined they believe the substance placed in her radiator was sugar. The woman said she did not know it was there when she drove it, according to the report.
On Nov. 4, the woman had been involved in a domestic disturbance and believed the man involved had done it, said the report. The damage is estimated to be around $750, according to the report.