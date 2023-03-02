Man steals two beer kegs
On Feb. 25 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Athens police responded to a call about a man driving a white BMW who stole two beer kegs from outside of Rafferty's Restaurant and Bar on Huntington Road, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The report said the suspect claimed to know the manager, who went out back to see who was there. According to the report, when the manager asked the suspect what he was doing, he responded, “You know what I am doing.” He then took the two kegs, put them in the car and drove off.
According to the report, the manager was able to get a picture of the vehicle’s tag. The tag was traced. The registered owner of the vehicle is not the suspect, the report said.
The manager said that this is the third time the suspect has stolen kegs, but the first time he has been caught, according to the report.
Man with multiple warrants found with marijuana and stolen gun
On Feb. 23, officers responded to a call about a wanted suspect being on a Hickman Drive property with some of his friends, according to a report from ACCPD.
The suspect in question had warrants for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and other offenses, the report said. One of his friends had previously been barred from the property, but officers focused on the original suspect the call had focused on since he was known to carry a firearm and because of the violent nature of his warrants, according to the report.
As soon as the suspects saw the officers, they began to flee on foot, the report said. Officers eventually caught up to the main suspect and another individual. According to the report, the officers drew their weapons and ordered the men to the ground. They were unable to secure the rest of the individuals from the group.
The report said officers found two containers that were “reasonably identified” as marijuana, a digital scale and a Glock 19 while searching the main suspect. The gun was discovered to be stolen and the owner was notified. The other suspect was also discovered with marijuana and a controlled substance.
Both suspects were arrested, according to the report. The main suspect was charged with obstruction, possession of and intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and theft by receiving. His friend was charged with obstruction, possession of and intent to distribute marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal trespass, the report said.
Man driving with suspended license found with drugs
On Feb. 22, an ACCPD officer witnessed a man who was known to have a suspended license driving, according to an ACCPD report. The officer confirmed the suspended license before attempting to pull the man over.
According to the report, the driver “passed several opportunities to pull over but did not” while the officer was in pursuit and using lights and sirens. The officer noted that he witnessed the suspect making “furtive movements within the passenger compartment” before stopping.
The suspect complied with orders to turn the vehicle off, drop the keys outside and step out of the vehicle, at which point he was arrested. According to the report, the officer could smell marijuana from inside the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, the officer found roughly 45 grams of marijuana, as well as four pills and an empty bottle of Oxycodone, a controlled substance, the report said.
The suspect was taken to the county jail and issued a citation for driving with a suspended license. The substances found in the car will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing, the report said.