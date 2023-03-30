Man with knife steals car and officers cannot contact owner
On March 26, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a call about a carjacking that occurred at the King Kwik on Danielsville Road, according to an ACCPD report.
According to the report, the woman who called owned the car that was stolen. She said that, while she was inside the store, a man known as “Perry” jumped into the driver’s seat of the car, pulled a knife on her passenger, threatened to stab the passenger and drove away. Officers recognized the name of the man from other crimes he had committed in the area. The report said officers checked his residence and other places he frequents to look for the car.
By the time officers arrived at King Kwik, the caller and her passenger, who was never identified, were gone. The caller’s phone had been left in the stolen car, so she was unable to be contacted, the report said. King Kwik employees were able to provide officers with surveillance footage of the incident.
The report said that while officers were investigating, the suspect called the police and told them where he was with the car, that he was God and that he needed a ride back to his residence. Officers located the suspect and the car and arrested the suspect for hijacking a motor vehicle, according to the report. Officers also placed a special hold on the suspect to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Contact was never made with the caller or her passenger and the car was towed, according to the report.
Two laptops and a wallet stolen
On March 24, officers responded to a call about a theft that had supposedly occurred on March 20, according to a report from ACCPD. The caller reported that a Coach wallet, valued at $100, and two Lenovo 300e chromebooks,valued at $250 each, were stolen from a bag he left at his friend’s apartment, according to the report.
The caller said his friend lived at 2360 W Broad Street, but he did not know the specific address, the report said. The report said he told officers he had waited so long to report the theft because he thought he would be able to find the stolen items. He said he did not know who took them.
The caller also told officers that someone had emailed him from one of the stolen laptops, according to the report.
Mail damaged and stolen
On March 27, officers responded to a call about a mail theft that had occurred on Nacoochee Avenue, according to a police report.
Officers met with the caller and another man. The man said he first noticed something was wrong when a letter he received had been damaged and left in the mailbox, according to the report. He had received a letter from Netflix with a DVD inside. The DVD had been removed and the return package had been damaged, the report said.
The caller also noticed that she and the other man were both supposed to receive one piece of mail each and that both had been taken, the report said. Three packages were scheduled to arrive that day as well. None of the packages had been delivered and it was unclear whether they had been stolen as well.
According to the report, officers believe that a homeless person who resides in the area is responsible for the theft. The man said he has seen “a great deal of homeless people” in the area and random writing from homeless people on his property.