Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs
On Jan. 30 at around 7 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a report from another officer about a sighting of a man with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to an ACCPD report.
The man was found asleep in a car at his mother’s house on Waddell Street. He was found with a wad of $885 dollars, a handgun, which he claimed that his friend had left in the car, a scale and multiple drugs, according to the report. Officers found marijuana, cocaine, Xanax and two unidentified substances in the car.
According to the report, the suspect stated that one of the substances was Fentanyl, which he had taken approximately five minutes before officers arrived.
The man was transported to the hospital before then being transported to the Clarke County Jail, the report said.
Man found with meth gives officers fake name
On Jan. 25 at approximately 1 a.m., an ACCPD officer was assisting another officer at a traffic stop where a driver had fled the scene when he noticed a man sitting in the driveway where the other driver had fled, according to an ACCPD report.
The man gave a name and date of birth, and the name was determined to be his cousin’s, the report said. He had no outstanding warrants.
The man was found to have a bag of what tested as methamphetamine and two straws in the center console of his vehicle, according to the report.
The suspect was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and loitering in prowling.
The homeowner of where the vehicle had been said that she did not know anyone by the name given to officers. When questioned at the jail, the man admitted his real identity and that he had given his cousin’s name. At that point, the loitering charge was dropped and he was then charged with giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer.
License plate possibly stolen in mail
On Jan. 24 at around 5 p.m., officers spoke with a woman who had bought a new vehicle from Gwinnett Infiniti in Duluth, Georgia, in December 2022, according to an ACCPD report, the dealership said they would mail her a license plate.
On Jan. 16, she realized she still had not received the license plate at her residence in Gainesville, Georgia.She called the dealership, who said they had mailed the license plate to the address on her driver’s license — her old college house on North Avenue, according to the report.
The woman said she contacted the current residents, who said they have not seen the license plate, leading her to believe it had been stolen.She is now acquiring a new license plate, according to the report.
Officers checked and found no record of the license plate in Athens-Clarke County over the last 30 days, the report said.