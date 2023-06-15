Man wrongly charges people for parking at Athens bank
The Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a tip about a man wrongly charging people $5 for parking at Synovus Bank on Hancock Street on Saturday, according to a police report.
Officers went to the parking lot and saw the man holding cash. When asked where he got the money, the man said a woman who works at the bank told him he could charge for parking. There were signs posted stating that parking was $5 and could be paid through an app, the report said.
Several people asked to get their money back, including a woman who had been charged $10 to park two cars in the lot, according to the report.
The man was arrested and taken to the Clarke County Jail, the report said.
Men steal wallet and attempt fraudulent purchases
ACCPD officers responded on Monday to a stolen wallet that had been taken at Athens Antique & Vintage on Atlanta Highway, according to a police report.
Officers met with an employee who said that the previous day two men had come in and walked around the store asking random questions, including whether they were the only employee working. Eventually, one of the men asked for assistance at the back of the store and continued asking questions about random items, the report said.
The man asked the employee to wrap some lamps, as if he was going to purchase them. The preparation for sale would take a long time, which the man knew, the employee said.
Later, while she was preparing the lamps, she began getting calls from her bank’s fraud department about someone trying to spend between $1,500 and $3,100 at a Best Buy in Oconee County. One of the transactions was still pending, but the rest had been declined. At that point, the woman noticed her wallet was missing from behind the counter, according to the report.
The woman checked the security footage and saw one of the men who she’d spoken with earlier go behind the counter and take her wallet while she was assisting the other. The wallet contained her driver’s license, Social Security card, personal checkbook and several credit cards.
Officer finds cocaine in car
An ACCPD officer found cocaine in a car on Tuesday while conducting a routine traffic stop, according to a police report.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the car around 1:30 a.m. after noticing it was missing a tag light, the report said. There were three people in the car. While speaking to the driver, the officer smelled marijuana and asked if anyone in the car had any.
One of the passengers said he had just smoked some. The officer said they would conduct a search of the vehicle and one of the passengers “spontaneously uttered” that they couldn’t, the report said.
Officers discovered a broken crack pipe and a bag containing cocaine. The officer also found a sunglasses case with a glass meth pipe inside, another crack pipe and a burnt Brillo Pad, according to the report.
One of the passengers was arrested for possession of cocaine. The passenger said the cocaine was not his and that he had just gotten into the car, the report said.