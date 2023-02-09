Masked man commits arson
On Feb. 4 around 1 a.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a call about a trash can on fire at University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Epps Bridge Road, according to an ACCPD report.
Video surveillance footage showed a man wearing a face mask and dark clothing light his jacket on fire, shove the jacket into a garbage can and then drag the garbage can closer to the door of the facility. The woman who called in the incident estimated the trash can to be worth $300-500, according to the report.
The report said that the fire investigations office was contacted, and they said they would follow up.
Drunk man falls asleep behind the wheel at red light
On Feb. 1 at around 2 a.m., ACCPD officers were dispatched to the area of South Lumpkin and Baldwin Street in response to a call about a man “slumped over at the wheel sitting at a red light,” according to a report from ACCPD.
Officers had to tap on the window of the still-running car several times before the man woke up, the report said. Officers then turned the vehicle off and found multiple empty beer cans and prescription pill bottles in the vehicle.
The man stated he was heading home, but could not tell officers where his home was located, according to the report. The man said he had just left Toppers International Showbar. He said that he did not have anything to drink there, but had a few drinks at home. Officers noted that he had on two wristbands that were possibly from a bar or nightclub.
The report said the man was stumbling, slurring his speech and had red, glassy eyes. He twice refused to take tests to determine if he was safe to drive, at which point he was arrested.
Man locks himself in library bathroom
On Feb. 2 around 7 p.m., officers responded to a request to bar someone from the Athens-Clarke County Library on Baxter Street, according to an ACCPD report.
A representative of the library who reported the incident said a male was locked in the bathroom and refusing to come out.
Officers eventually got the man who was “very reluctant” to leave the bathroom, to exit, the report said. He was then barred from the library for one year.
Officers remained on site until the man left and then notified dispatch of the barring, according to the report.