McDonald’s employees argue, allegedly get physical
Two employees at the McDonald’s on Broad Street were arguing on Saturday and, according to one employee, things turned physical, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police report.
The caller told officers that he and another employee had been arguing throughout the shift. Eventually, the other employee “slammed his hands on the counter then began approaching him with his hands down by his side very aggressively,” the report said. The other employee then shoved the caller. The caller said he was not injured.
The other employee told officers that the two had been arguing throughout the evening about how certain tasks were done in the kitchen and the caller always has a problem with the other employee telling him what to do. The other employee stated that the argument was only verbal and there had never been any physical contact, according to the report.
Security footage was unavailable. No arrests were made.
Stolen vehicle crashed, perpetrator flees
ACCPD responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Inner Loop at North Chase Street on Saturday. The driver escaped through the sunroof of the car, which was flipped on the driver side, and fled the scene before officers arrived, according to a police report.
The keys were still in the car’s ignition. Airbags had deployed on the door, but not the steering wheel. Stretching of the seatbelt indicated the driver had been wearing it, the report said. The vehicle had failed to maintain a lane, driven into a ditch and flipped.
Officers were able to contact the vehicle’s owner. She did not have any seatbelt markings. She has children under age 17, but said none of them have their license and had not been driving the car, according to the report. The owner wants to press charges if officers are able to determine the driver.
The woman said she had last seen the car, with the keys left inside, at her mother’s house at Spring Valley. Officers checked cameras to see that the vehicle had not left that area in the prior 24 hours.
Subwoofer speaker and box stolen from car
An eight-inch subwoofer speaker and a box were stolen from a Jeep on Friday night, according to an ACCPD report.
The caller said her soft-top Jeep had been broken into sometime during the night while it was in a parking garage. The unknown offender got into the vehicle by unzipping the top.