Music store window damaged
A storefront window of Musician’s Warehouse on North Lumpkin Street was damaged between the hours of 6 p.m. on July 15 and 11 a.m. on July 16, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
When an employee opened the store at around 11 a.m. the next day, he noticed a brick on the ground in front of one of the store windows and several scratches on the window due to the brick hitting the window, the report said.
An officer observed brick dust on the window as well. The store does not have security cameras and the employee stated he would call back with any further information.
Attempted break in at Atlanta Luxury Motors
Two individuals attempted to break into Atlanta Luxury Motors on Atlanta Highway on July 17 between the hours of 12:04 a.m. and 12:12 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
A security company reported the individuals after seeing them approach the building and pull on the door handles on security camera footage, the report said.
The footage shows a man and a woman approach the doors and attempt to pull on the doors on the west side of the building. The man and woman then exit out of view and approach another door, which was broken from a previous incident. The man and woman are seen leaving the property at around 12:12 a.m., according to the report.
No property appears to have been taken from the property. The general manager said he received multiple security camera notifications from inside the building but those can only be viewed by himself and he would need assistance from an IT worker to access the video.
Passenger in car throws coffee on man
On July 18 at around 9:30 a.m., a passenger in a moving vehicle threw coffee on a man sitting on the sidewalk of the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Oglethorpe Avenue, according to an ACCPD report.
The man said he was sitting on the sidewalk when a passenger in a car passing by threw a cup of coffee out of the window which hit the man in the chest. The man said that the coffee was hot but he did not have any burns. The officer observed the cup lying next to the man on the sidewalk, the report said.
The vehicle was unable to be located or at the address listed under the registration number.