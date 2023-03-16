Police impersonator scams man out of $3,700
On March 11, a man received a call from someone who identified themselves as part of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and “demanded money to avoid an arrest,” according to an ACCPD report.
The man bought $2,200 in Coinstar Bitcoin and $1,500 in money packs and gave the codes to the caller.
The man later received another call, but realized it was a scam after having called the real sheriff’s office, the report said.
Identity thieves add four phones, debit card to woman’s account
On March 7 at approximately 5 p.m., an Athens woman received an alert that she was “next in line” at a Spectrum store, according to an ACCPD report. Afterwards, multiple changes were made to her account, including the addition of four iPhone lines and a new Mastercard on file, using her personal information. The report said the woman previously only had internet service for her residence.
According to the report, this is considered a possible identity theft because customers have to provide their name, email address and phone number to make any changes to an account. The woman discovered that her information was also used at a Spectrum store in Gainesville, Georgia. She said the clerk was aware the information on the new card did not match the woman’s, but continued anyway.
According to the report, no money was taken from her bank account. She was advised by ACCPD to contact Spectrum and request a new account and how to prevent further fraudulent activity.
The woman later visited the Spectrum store on Epps Bridge Parkway, where she was given names of two people who made changes to her account, the report said. She did not know anyone with either of the names.
Man steals former co-worker’s security cameras
On March 10, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a theft from a woman’s house on Ambler Road. The suspect, who the woman identified as her former co-worker, stole front and back security cameras from the house, according to the report.
Video captured before the cameras were taken showed the suspect arriving at the house around 3 a.m. in a white sedan. He took the victim’s Ring camera from her front door before taking her Blink camera from the back door, the report said. The suspect was caught on video by both cameras.
The woman said that she did not know why the suspect would take her cameras and that she hadn’t seen him in over a month. According to the report, she said the suspect was fired from his job because he was frequently late and that he was a known drug user, which contributed to his consistent lateness.
The suspect responded to a Facebook message, saying he did not take the cameras, but ignored multiple calls from the woman, who was advised to do so by ACCPD, according to the report. An ACCPD officer attempted to make contact with the suspect but was unsuccessful.
Officers are seeking a warrant for theft by taking, the report said.