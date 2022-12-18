Property damaged, stolen and tampered with at Athens Public Utilities office
A government vehicle was stolen, three gates were damaged and filter station control knobs were opened by an unknown suspect who trespassed the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Water and Sewer Office sometime between 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 9:13 a.m. on Dec. 10, according to a report from the ACC Police Department.
The gates appeared to be driven through, with one of them belonging to the Athens Water Treatment Plant and the other belonging to ACC Water and Sewer. The stolen vehicle was also property of the treatment plant, the report said.
The suspect opened the knobs, but because the control knob wasn’t set to manual, the waste wasn’t dumped into the clean water supply, the report said. Based on the system’s flow monitors, it was concluded that the valves were opened at 1:23 a.m.
Camera footage captured a truck being driven around the facility around 1:15 a.m., according to the report. The cost of damages is estimated to be $19,500, the report said.
Trash cans knocked over at Weaver D’s
The owner of Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods found five or six trash cans knocked over on Dec. 9, after having a conflict with the tenants the restaurant shares a driveway with, according to a ACCPD report.
The owner told officers that the tenants next door claimed customers were blocking their shared driveway and left a note on one of the customers' cars telling them not to park there, the report said. Later, the owner found the trash cans knocked over.
Officers spoke with the tenants who said they returned home the night before and the trash cans had already been knocked over, the report said.
There are currently no suspects and officers informed the owner that further conflicts would be a matter of civil law, according to the report.
Attempted home burglary
A woman believed her home was burglarized on Dec. 3 due to the door frame being broken and contacted her insurance company to claim compensation but was advised she had to file a police report, according to a report from ACCPD. The woman met with ACCPD on Dec. 10 to file a report.
The report said nothing was taken from the home. The door frame had been broken at the deadbolt latch and there was once a spot on the front door that would have contained a footprint if it had not been washed away by the weather, the report said.
According to the report, the woman waited a week to file the report in order to claim insurance.