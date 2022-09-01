New York man barred from Athens hospital
A drunk man was barred from St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 29 for being disruptive in the waiting room, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
Police made contact with the man as he was leaving the hospital in a parking lot along Alps Road. The man was visibly drunk and had an open bottle of beer on the stair next to him, the report said.
The man told officers that he wanted a drink and, according to the report, it appeared the man had already had more than one. Officers informed the man that he was barred from the area and the man, from New York, said he understood.
Stolen gun found buried in yard
On Aug. 29, a man participating in a community trash pick-up project found a pistol buried in his yard near the mailboxes, according to an ACCPD report.
The man removed the pistol and took it inside, the report said. When police arrived, they found the pistol was deeply rusted and packed with dirt.
After wiping down the frame to expose the serial number, the report said police identified the pistol as stolen from Richmond County.
Back tire stolen from bike
Around noon on Aug. 30, a woman reported the back wheel of her bike to have been stolen sometime in the night, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman parked the bike in front of her car, the report said. Security footage showed a man with a fur hat and a woman with navy clothes and red underwear steal the tire at approximately 3 a.m.
The tire was valued at $150, according to the report.