Stolen truck found at AutoZone
A woman found her stolen truck in an AutoZone parking lot, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The woman told police that a few days ago, she left the truck at a friend’s house for repairs and it was stolen from the house, but she had only realized it on Sept. 1. According to the report, she saw the car in the AutoZone lot while she was going to get food.
The woman said that there was damage to the car in the form of cut steering wheel cables, a dent in the driver’s side and a broken taillight, according to the report.
Police identified the suspected thief, and the woman chose not to press charges, the report said.
Checks stolen from mail
A man contacted ACCPD at approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 to report his mail being stolen, according to a report from ACCPD.
The man said he sent out three pieces of mail on Aug. 29, including two personal checks valued at $815 and $97.29, the report said.
The mail was sent from the United States Postal Service drop box on Milledge Avenue. According to the report, none of the mail arrived at its intended destinations.
The man tracked the two checks and found that the one he wrote for $815 had been forged and changed to $9,800. He did not recognize the name that had been changed on the “pay to the order of” line, the report said.
The man contacted his bank to put a hold on the checks and told the officer that he would send screenshots of the forged check, according to the report.
Threatening messages written on car
A woman found damage and threatening messages on her vehicle on Sept. 19, according to a report from ACCPD.
The woman told police that she had parked her BMW on the side of her building at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 17 because she could not find a parking spot.
The report said she noticed a scratch on the driver’s side door and a message saying “Don’t park here again or there will be consequences” written in dry erase when she returned to the vehicle at about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.
The woman removed the dry erase but was told by her roommate there were more scratches and a message saying “You were warned” on the driver’s side door on Sept. 21, the report said.
Police identified the suspect, who confessed to the damages and said that his “anger got the best of him,” the report said. He stated that he would pay for the damages if the vehicle owner gave her permission.
The cost of repair for the damages is estimated to be up to $2,500.