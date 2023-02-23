Suitcase of cash and two handguns stolen
On Feb. 19, officers responded to a call about a burglary that occurred on Hancock Industrial Way, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The robbery occurred sometime between 5 a.m. and 6p.m.
The victim said he does not remember if he locked his RV because he was running late when he left in the morning, according to the report. He briefly returned around 3:30 p.m., and said he did not notice any signs of burglary then.
The second time the victim returned, he looked for cash he had inside, when he noticed the suitcase containing it was missing. The report says at that point, he started “rummaging through everything,” thinking he had misplaced the cash, when he noticed two of his handguns were missing. According to the report, none of his other guns nor valuable items were taken.
Officers noted in the report that there were no signs of forced entry.
Man flees traffic stop and crashes after high speed chase
On Feb. 15, ACCPD officers pulled over a vehicle on Danielsville Road with neither a working tag light nor a working passenger tail light.
Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and said they were going to search it. According to the report, the suspect overheard this and fled in the vehicle. He fled at more than 20 mph over the speed limit, drove the wrong way on North Avenue and ran multiple red lights, some of which were later confirmed by cameras downtown.
Officers lost contact with the vehicle. Later, it was found by Athens-Clarke County Fire Department to be wrecked and abandoned at the intersection of Hancock and Newton, the report said. The vehicle had hit a curb, causing it to lose its front passenger tire.
Officers then went to an apartment the suspect has a history at. The apartment was supposed to be vacant and, upon investigation, was found to be empty, according to the report.
The report lists 11 charges that officers are pursuing warrants for, including three red light violations, failure to report an accident, too fast for conditions, no valid insurance coverage and fleeing and attempting to elude.
Two tires dumped at car wash
On Feb. 17, officers met with an employee of Go Dutch car wash on Lexington Road in response to a call about illegal dumping, according to a report from ACCPD.
According to the report, the employee had been emptying the trash when a man driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck pulled into a stall and exited the vehicle. After the vehicle pulled away, the employee noticed two tires, one on either side of the stall that had not been there previously, the report said.
The employee got the vehicle’s tag number. Officers attempted to contact the owner, who was identified to be a female, according to the report.