Downtown informational sign broken
Two unknown men are suspected of vandalizing a directional sign on College Avenue after an Athens Downtown Development Authority employee contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Sept.16 about the incident, which occurred three days prior, according to a report from ACCPD.
Footage from a downtown camera shows the men walking along the sidewalk on College Avenue on Sept. 13 around 1 a.m. According to the report, one of the men began pushing the sign, appearing to try and break it from the bracket.
The ADDA employee stated in the report that the bracket will need to be replaced, costing around $1,000.
Thousands stolen with forged check
A man contacted ACCPD officers at approximately 12:58 p.m. on Sept. 14 to report a check forgery he discovered on Sept 12, according to a report from ACCPD.
The man told ACCPD he noticed an unauthorized withdrawal of $5,500.98 from his bank account on Sept. 12 when he visited Synovus Bank on Prince Avenue, the report said.
The bank provided him with a copy of the withdrawn check, dated Sept. 8, which he said he did not write and that his handwriting was different from that of the signature, the report said.
An officer obtained photos of a check written by the man to compare his handwriting to the handwriting on the forged check, the report said.
Vehicle theft on Barnett Shoals
An ACCPD officer met with a woman at approximately 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 after she discovered her 2012 Acura to be missing, according to a report from ACCPD.
The woman told the ACCPD officer that she parked the vehicle behind her residence on Barnett Shoals around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside, the report said.
The woman contacted her property’s management and towing services to confirm that they did not remove the vehicle, according to the report.
The ACCPD officer noted that the only observed camera in the area was angled so that it would not have captured the vehicle as it exited from the parking lot.