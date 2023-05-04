Trespassing man gives fake ID to Athens officer who previously arrested him
On May 1, an Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer responded to a call about a trespassing person on Atlanta Highway, according to an ACCPD report.
Upon arriving at the scene, the officer spoke with the caller who identified the trespassing man. The officer made contact with the man and told him he would be barred from the property for two years, the report said. The man gave the officer a license, which the officer later discovered did not belong to the man.
According to the report, the officer knew the man from a previous encounter, and the man mentioned that the officer had previously arrested him. The officer remembered the man’s last name, which was accurate on the license, but not his first name. The picture on the license also looked like the man, according to the report. The officer realized the license was not accurate when the name did not show any history, but the man’s real name did.
Officers are seeking a warrant for the man for providing a false form of identification to a law enforcement officer, the report said.
Repeat shoplifter steals detergent and other cleaning supplies
On May 2, ACCPD officers responded to a call about a repeat shoplifter at BP on Danielsville Road, according to a report from ACCPD.
Officers had been shown security footage of the suspect shoplifting at a previous date, but the manager at BP did not want to press charges at that time. Officers were shown footage of the suspect shoplifting on May 1, at which time the manager said he did want to press charges, the report said.
The man was shown repeatedly taking Tide detergent, walking behind a shelf and stuffing the detergent down his pants. In total, he took about $50 worth of Tide, according to the report. He took other cleaning supplies as well, though the total cost was not specified.
Man with suspended license drives drunk and flees officers
On April 28, an ACCPD officer witnessed a vehicle speeding and failing to maintain its lane, according to an ACCPD report. Officers began to pursue the vehicle on Danielsville Road as the driver continued to speed and fail to maintain lanes.
Officers caught up with the vehicle at a red light and instructed the driver to exit the vehicle. He did not exit, but instead turned left onto a highway, the report said. The driver failed to maintain lane, drove onto grass and did not stop at a stop sign.
Eventually, the vehicle slowed and stopped at an intersection. According to the report, one officer pointed their weapon at the driver and told him to exit the car, and the other officers removed him from the vehicle.
The driver was identified and found to have a suspended license due to child support obligations, according to the report. He acknowledged that his license was suspended and that he “was trying to get his license figured out.” The driver stopped talking to officers after being read his Miranda rights.
Officers could smell alcohol on the suspect and discovered an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, the report said.
The driver was arrested on several charges, including fleeing and attempting to elude, failure to maintain lane, stop signs, open container inside a vehicle, driving while license suspended and DUI, according to the report.