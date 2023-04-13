Two TV's and an iPhone stolen from home
On April 7, Athens-Clarke County Police officers responded to a call about a burglary that had taken place on Rocksprings Court sometime over the previous week, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman whose home was robbed had been arrested on March 30, and, when she returned home on April 7 around 3 p.m., noticed that two Vizio flat screen televisions and her rose gold iPhone 11 had been stolen, the report said. Her mother noticed that the back door was open, though it did not appear to be forced.
The mother said that the woman’s keys had been stolen from her car during the previous week and officers suggested that the same individual may have committed both thefts, according to the report. The woman believes her neighbor’s nephew is responsible. He was yelling “that’s what you get” and other things while she was being arrested, the report said.
USPS employee steals package worth approximately $230
On April 10, ACCPD officers learned of a package theft when the woman whose package was stolen came to the precinct to report it, according to an ACCPD report.
A FedEx package had been delivered to the woman’s apartment complex on March 3.The package was from Rodan and Fields and contained approximately $234 worth of skincare and haircare products, the report said.
The report said on March 8, a USPS employee entered the building, dropped off another package, picked up the FedEx package and left. The woman contacted USPS on March 16, according to the report. She was given the first name of the employee, Kyle, but not his last name.
Man attempts to steal golf cart
On April 11, an off-duty officer responded to a call about a suspicious person at the apartment complex at 2035 Timothy Road, according to an ACCPD report. The officer is the courtesy officer for the location.
According to the leasing manager, a man came into the office and asked to use the phone but did not know what phone number he was trying to reach. The man then went into the restroom and stayed there for about 20 minutes before exiting, approaching the leasing office golf cart, sitting on the driver’s side and attempting to drive away, the report said. The keys were inside the office, so the man was not able to get away with the golf cart.
The report said the manager began to yell at the man and he began to walk away as the officer pulled up. No charges were pursued, but the man was barred from the location for two years, according to the report.