Two women block Sonic drive-thru
On March 27, two women were barred from the Sonic Drive-in on Lexington Road for blocking the drive-thru order window with their car, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The report said that two women were sitting in a vehicle that blocked the drive-thru order window and refused to move. When the police arrived, the vehicle was still located in the drive-thru.
According to the report, the women said that their order had been incorrect and that they were refused service twice. The manager informed police that they wished for both women to be banned from the restaurant.
Tip jar stolen from Little Italy
On March 26, the tip jar was stolen from Little Italy on Lumpkin Street which resulted in a panic alarm going off, according to an ACCPD report.
The report said that a man had come into the restaurant and taken the tip jar from the counter by the register, running out of the restaurant toward East Broad Street.
Two employees chased the man and after a “tussle” with one of the employees, the man ran away. Security footage shows the man almost getting hit by a car in his escape and dropping the tip jar.
The tip jar with an unknown amount of money in it was recovered and returned to employees, but the man was not found.
Two sausages stolen from Lay-Z Shopper
On March 27, two sausages from the Lay-Z Shopper on Clayton Street were stolen by a woman with two accomplices, according to an ACCPD report.
An employee told police that a woman walked into the store with two men and that all three huddled around a display at the end of an aisle. The report said that the employee could see the three on a camera monitor.
According to the report, the woman placed two Tijuana Mama Pickled Sausages under her jacket. When confronted by the employee, the woman pretended to put the sausages back on the display, then ran out of the store with the goods.
The total cost of items stolen is $3.99, according to the report.