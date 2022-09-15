UGA student ID stolen to scam other students
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a call at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Sept. 9 reporting the identity theft of a University of Georgia student on Aug. 29, according to a report from ACCPD.
The student was in a GroupMe chat for UGA football tickets when he was asked by an unknown user to provide a photo of himself with his UGA identification in order to prove he was a real student, the report said.
According to the report, the student later discovered his photo and UGA ID had been used in an attempt to try and scam other students.
He reported the theft to the UGA Police Department who instructed him to call ACCPD since the theft did not occur on campus, the report said.
Car wreck in front of ACCPD substation leads to chase
An Athens man was arrested on Sept. 9 following a chase that ensued after a man crashed his truck into a construction site in front of the ACCPD Downtown Substation on College Avenue. This occurred at around 3 a.m. and the man fled the scene, according to an ACCPD report.
Officers heard a loud crash outside the substation and ran out to find a Dodge Ram reversing out of the construction site, the report said. Officers yelled for the man to stop the truck, but he ran the red light on College Avenue and turned left onto Clayton Street at a high speed.
When officers caught up with the truck on College Avenue and Thomas Street, several assisted in trying to get the vehicle to stop, but the man attempted to reverse into an officer, the report said.
The man initially refused to unlock the doors and step out of the truck, but officers were able to get him out, the report said. The man became disorderly and was resisting arrest, at which point the officers could smell alcohol coming off of his breath.
According to the report, once he was placed in the patrol car, he was screaming, cursing and kicking the windows.
iPhone tracked to Newnan, Georgia
ACCPD was dispatched to meet with a woman on Sept. 11 around 10:30 p.m. about the theft of her iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to a report from ACCPD.
The woman had last seen her phone while at Bar South on Sept. 10 around 9:23 p.m., the report said.
According to the report, the woman used “Find My iPhone” on the night of the incident in an attempt to locate her phone. It pinged at The Mark apartments, but she was unable to find it.
The following morning, she saw that her phone had moved from Athens to Newnan, Georgia.
The woman’s mother changed the phone’s status to ”lost,” in order to set up the “alert if found” feature, but the phone was turned off shortly after, the report said.
According to the report, the phone was still pinging in Newnan when the woman was speaking with ACCPD and told officers she would be reaching out to the Newnan Police Department.