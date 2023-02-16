Vehicle shot in road rage shooting
On Feb. 13 at approximately 6:30 p.m., a woman’s vehicle was shot at while she was driving on the North Avenue exit from the GA-10 Inner Loop, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
She had witnessed two other vehicles in a road rage incident trying to cut each other off. One of those drivers fired one shot that struck her vehicle, according to an ACCPD report.
The bullet entered the rear driver’s side door of the vehicle and landed in the center console, the report said.
The woman does not believe she was the intended target, as she was not involved in the inciting incident.
Three people found sleeping in U-Haul trailers
On Feb. 8 at around 11:30 a.m., ACCPD officers responded to the U-Haul location on North Avenue in regards to a call about a woman sleeping in one of the trailers on the property, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman was found and told she was barred from the property for two years. The report said she left without incident.
While there, officers discovered two men sleeping in different trailers. The men were also barred from the property for two years, according to the report. One left without incident. The other had a warrant for probation violation and was arrested.
Missing woman found giving fake name and barred from medical center
On Feb. 8 at around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to Piedmont Athens Regional in regards to a call about a woman who had been reported missing from Madison County, according to an ACCPD report. Earlier in the day, police had responded to a call to bar the woman from the location for two years.
During both calls, the woman identified herself with a fake name until officers confirmed her identity through a picture. When officers confronted her about the fake name, she refused to speak anymore, the report said.
The barring was updated to include her true name. Madison County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that the woman in question was the missing woman and that she was okay, according to the report.