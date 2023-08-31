Vehicle stolen from downtown Athens near Georgia Theater
A man’s white 2021 Honda Pilot was stolen on Friday night from where it was parked near the Georgia Theater and Clarke’s Standards Bar on Lumpkin Street, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police report.
The man parked his car around 11:30 p.m. and it was gone when he returned at 1 a.m. A red Kia was then parked in the spot where his car had been, the report said.
The man said he did not see any towing signs and he had made all payments on his vehicle, so it should not have been repossessed, according to the report.
Man steals shirt and goes into women’s bathroom
A man was barred from an Athens mall on Saturday after stealing a shirt from Rue 21 and going into the women’s restroom, according to an ACCPD report.
The mall security director told police the man was wearing a shirt he had not been wearing when he arrived, the report said. Officers noted a hole in the shirt made by the man ripping the tag out and a Rue 21 employee confirmed that the shirt had been stolen. Rue 21 did not press charges and let the man keep the shirt.
Officers recognized the man as the suspect in a separate entering auto case. Officers showed the man an image of the suspect and he confirmed that it was him. When asked why he had broken into a dealership car, the man said he had needed to go to Washington, Georgia, according to the report.
The man was barred from the mall for two years and left the property.
House-sitter steals mattress, TV and more
A woman who had been house-sitting for a month stole a mattress, TV, TV stand and other miscellaneous items from the apartment she had been watching, according to an ACCPD report.
The apartment resident told police on Friday the woman had been house-sitting and sleeping in the apartment for a month while the resident was out of town, the report said. The woman was told she would have to leave when the resident returned. The woman stole the items in response to being told to leave.