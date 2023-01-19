Woman accidentally shot in foot
On Jan. 14 at around 3 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a report that a woman on Cone Drive was shot in the foot when her friend’s gun went off. The gun, which the suspect said was unloaded, went off two or three times, according to the report.
The suspect was “showing off” the firearm during a conversation about firearms, the woman said. After the gun went off, the suspect left the scene.
The woman, who was transported to the hospital, also had a wound on her stomach. According to the report, another shot entered the victim’s sweatshirt and hit her wallet, which was in the pocket.
The victim said that she has been friends with the suspect for over 10 years and that the shooting was “completely accidental,” according to the report.
ACCPD is seeking an arrest warrant for the suspect.
Man cut during fight
On Jan. 11, around 10 p.m., a man on Gaines School Road was cut in the face during an altercation. The man and the suspect had a verbal argument, which escalated to fighting with pool sticks, before the victim was cut with a knife along the left side of his face, according to the report.
The suspect fled the scene in a car before officers arrived, the report said. The incident took place at a bar. Both men appeared to be somewhat intoxicated, according to the report. Video footage was captured of the fight, confirming the man’s description of the incident.
According to the report, the charges are aggravated assault and possession of a knife during certain crimes.
Man breaks into apartment complex construction site
On Jan. 11 at around 9:30 p.m., a suspect broke into the Atlas Athens apartment complex construction site on Lexington Road, according to an ACCPD report.
Security cameras caught the suspect jumping the fence and entering the site carrying something. The suspect blocked the cameras’ view by throwing a tarp over them.
K9 and drone were deployed, but did not find the suspect, according to the report. With the amount of mud at the site, the officer could not find any identifiable boot prints. However, a gun, mask and glove were discovered hidden near the site.
Nothing has been noticed to be missing from the construction site at the time of the report. The security camera company sent video footage of the suspect to ACCPD, the report said.