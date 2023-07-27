Woman attempts to shoplift from Athens Walmart
A woman received a citation for shoplifting on Sunday after she tried to steal from the Walmart on Lexington Road, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.
The woman attempted to steal a variety of merchandise worth $36.65 before tax, the report said. She concealed the items in her bag and walked past the registers, but was stopped before she could leave. She was cooperative with loss prevention officers.
The woman told officers she has “seen many people shoplift and thought she would try,” according to the report. She has no prior arrests for shoplifting, so she was issued a citation and a PAD diversion. The woman has not trespassed and is free to return to Walmart.
Woman damages ex-boyfriend’s RV and car
A woman damaged her ex-boyfriend’s RV and car on Friday, according to an ACCPD police report.
The ex-boyfriend’s neighbor called and said the woman had been in her ex’s yard saying she was about to “fuck his shit up.” When the man arrived home, he saw the front window of his RV had been busted in and the windshield of his BMW had been cracked, the report said.
When officers arrived at the scene, the woman had been texting the man telling him to go home and see what she had done. The woman also called the man while officers were on the scene. Officers attempted to speak with her but she hung up the phone. The man attempted to call her back multiple times but she did not pick up.
Officers are seeking warrants for property damage against the woman, according to the report.
$500 stolen from nail salon
Approximately $500, as well as the key to the business, was stolen from Sugar Polish Nail Bar on Hickory Street Monday night, according to an ACCPD police report.
An employee came in on Tuesday to find that the business had been robbed. She said the back door had been compromised for a while and the suspect could have just pulled hard to open it, the report said.
The employee was unable to pull up security footage, as only the owner can do that, according to the report. The employee was advised to have the owner pull footage and submit it as evidence.