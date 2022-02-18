Man steals hundreds of dollars of soda
At approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 9, a man stole between $350-400 worth of soda from the Kroger on Highway 29 and fled, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
An employee told police a man had filled a shopping cart full with sodas and proceeded to leave the store without paying. The report said that the man then loaded the soda into a maroon minivan and left the scene.
According to the report, two officers searched the area around the store, but they could not find the suspect or locate the vehicle he used to flee the scene. Police tried to run the tag number without success. Police asked for camera footage of the suspect and the employee said they would email photos.
Woman mailed exploding glitter
On Feb. 8, a woman received a “gift” in her mailbox that, when opened, released an explosion of glitter, according to an ACCPD report.
The package was planted in the woman’s mailbox. It was made to look like a wine glass attached to a note that said to open the package first. The report said that when the woman opened the package, a spring trap loaded with “a great deal of glitter” was released, causing emotional distress.
The report said the package also included a card that said, “Sniff this you nosey bitch.”
According to the report, the woman believes the package was related to someone in the area having an affair and came from a website called “Dick At Your Door.”
Squatters found in vacant apartment
On Feb. 9 a vacant apartment was searched after being burglarized, and police discovered someone had been living there, according to an ACCPD report.
An employee at The Park at Athens Lakeside apartment complex called police after witnessing the burglary around 11:45 a.m.
The employee told the responding officer the room was supposed to be vacant, but it was obvious people were living there without permission, the report said. There were beds in two of the rooms and food in the kitchen.
According to the report, the officer told the employee that they could clear the items from the apartment.