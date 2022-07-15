Woman reports stolen Pixy Stix candies
On July 9 at 2:30 p.m., a security guard for The Retreat on Milledge reported an unknown suspect went into her purse and stole some of her Pixy Stix candies, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The woman said while making her rounds in the complex, she left her purse unattended in the clubhouse and then noticed an unknown suspect—a young male—going through her purse. When the suspect noticed the woman saw him, he left, the report said.
According to the woman, the suspect only took some Pixy Stix candies, valued at $1.25. The apartment complex may have video evidence of the theft, the report said.
Intoxicated man breaks umbrella
ACCPD officers arrested an intoxicated man who broke a picnic table umbrella on the corner of College Avenue and E Clayton Street on July 10 at 1:55 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The report said officers saw the man break the umbrella and when they approached him, the man said he was trying to “fold the umbrella”. The metal pole of the umbrella was bent in half and broken.
The man was arrested for disorderly conduct and escorted to Clarke County Jail. The damaged umbrella, which is owned by the county, was removed by an officer and is set to be replaced, according to the report.
Naked male attempts to enter woman’s apartment
On July 10, a woman who lives off of Barnett Shoals Road reported a naked college-aged man attempting to enter her apartment at 4:17 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The man appeared intoxicated or dazed and had a bloody nose and mouth, said the report. The woman was not home at the time of the incident and received a notification via her Ring doorbell camera, reporting the incident a few hours later at 8:17 a.m.
The man attempted to open the locked door and after being unsuccessful, walked out of camera view. When officers arrived at the apartment at 8:17 a.m., the apartment was secure and the man was not seen, the report said.
The Ring camera footage was forwarded to officers.