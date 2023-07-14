Woman returns furniture she didn’t actually purchase
A woman returned a three-drawer storage unit and mesh chair and received store credit at the Walmart on Lexington Road, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report. She did not purchase either item, and received $24.28 on a store gift card, the report said.
After the exchange happened, customer service reviewed the store’s security footage and saw the woman had not come in with the items and had taken them off the shelves. Loss prevention was notified and one of their officers confronted the woman, according to the report.
The woman was last seen walking up Lexington Road, but officers were unable to locate her when they searched the area, the report said.
Woman’s car stolen after she leaves the car running
A woman’s car was stolen on Tuesday from a RaceTrac on Atlanta Highway after she left it running, according to a police report.
The woman told officers that she had gone inside the store and left the vehicle running with the keys inside, the report said. Surveillance video showed a man entering the vehicle and driving away seconds before the woman exited the store around 5:45 a.m. Earlier footage showed the man sitting outside the building, wrapped in a sleeping bag and drinking coffee.
Officers investigated the area where the suspect had been. They recovered black-rimmed glasses, which were collected as evidence for fingerprinting, according to the report.
The vehicle was last seen that morning around 6 a.m. on State Route 316, the report said.
Woman attempts to shoplift, is found with marijuana
A woman attempted to shoplift $240 of merchandise from Belk on Monday and was found with marijuana, according to an ACCPD police report.
An ACCPD officer and Belk loss prevention officer had been watching a woman over surveillance footage. Officers saw her pick up various pieces of jewelry and rip off the tags, the report said. At one point, she picked up a pair of shoes and got on the escalator. By the time she stepped off, she had concealed the shoes in her purse.
After the woman left the store, officers stopped her and found her with $240 worth of merchandise that she had not paid for. She was cooperative and returned the merchandise, according to the report.
The woman went to Belk’s loss prevention office inside the store. She was found with two bags of marijuana in her purse, which was confiscated. She was issued a citation and barred from the mall for two years, the report said.