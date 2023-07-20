Athens woman’s car stolen, involved in police chase
A car stolen from an Athens woman was involved in a police chase on Friday, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.
The woman reported Friday morning that her Honda Accord had been stolen. She said she last saw the car around 8 p.m. Thursday evening, the report said.
Prior to the woman’s report, ACCPD had assisted Barrow County Police with a vehicle pursuit of the same Accord. The occupants got out of the car and fled on foot. Some were located and arrested, according to the report.
Man arrested for public intoxication, urination found with fake ID
A man was arrested for public intoxication, public urination and underage drinking around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to an ACCPD report.
Officers requested additional assistance at College Avenue and Clayton Street because a man acting in a “tumultuous and excitable manner” near 1785 had gotten into a fight with two other men, the report said. Officers found the man standing between two cars, facing the road with his genitals exposed while he urinated between the cars.
Officers detained the man and asked for his ID. As officers were writing a citation, they noticed the ID was too dark and the details were blurry and double-printed, according to the report. Officers asked for the man’s real ID and he said he did not have it, but provided his name and birthday.
The man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and given citations for public intoxication, public urination and underage drinking, the report said. Police disposed of his fake ID and no charges will be sought for the possession or use of it.
Gainesville woman’s card fraudulently used at Athens Walmart
A Gainesville woman who works in Commerce reported Monday that her bank card had been fraudulently used at the Walmart on Lexington Road, according to a police report.
On Saturday, the woman received a notification that her Chime Bank card had been used for an $11.96 purchase at Walmart around 9 a.m., the report said. She looked up the store number and found that the card had been used in Athens. She alerted Walmart that the transaction was fraudulent and canceled the card.
The woman was unable to come to Athens to report the fraud until Monday due to her work schedule, according to the report. She thinks she dropped the card either in her work parking lot or locker room.