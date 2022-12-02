Woman scammed by Facebook hacker
A woman informed the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Nov. 23 that a Facebook scammer stole $100 from her by messaging from her friend’s hacked account and instructing her to give the money in order to receive $2,400 in return, according to a report from ACCPD.
The woman sent the money in the form of Bitcoin. She believed the scammer’s claims because they sent her a picture of her friend holding her license, the report said.
After the scammer asked for money the second time, the woman contacted her friend and learned that her account had been hacked, according to the report.
iPhone missing from mail order
Two men spoke with ACCPD on Nov. 23 about the iPhone that one of them ordered through Spectrum Mobile missing from the box upon delivery, according to a report from ACCPD.
The man who placed the order considered it strange that the phone box was not wrapped in plastic wrap, but the box did not look like it had been tampered with, the report said.
According to the report, the man contacted Spectrum Mobile and FedEx about the situation, and police collected the phone’s serial number from the box.
Man’s firearm stolen
A man called ACCPD on Nov. 23 to report the alleged theft of his compact pistol by two women who temporarily stayed at his residence, according to a report from ACCPD.
The man last saw the pistol in a drawer on Nov. 18, and the women left at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 20. They left on bad terms with the man. He knows one of the women who stayed with him but cannot recall either of their last names, according to the report.
The man purchased the pistol five years ago for $140, the report said.