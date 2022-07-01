Woman steals socks from Dollar Tree
A woman stole a pair of socks from the Dollar Tree on Baxter Street on June 27 between 10 a.m. and 10:22 a.m., according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The man that reported the incident stated she had placed the pair of socks on the counter at the register and left the store, the report said. The woman then returned to the store and after purchasing two items, placed the socks in a bag with the items she had purchased.
The socks were recovered and the man who had reported the incident opted to press charges for shoplifting. The woman was issued a municipal citation for shoplifting and made aware of her court date, according to the report.
Sound equipment stolen from AthFest
A sound engineer at AthFest reported stolen equipment on June 26 between the hours of 10:30 p.m. on June 25 and 11 a.m. on June 26, according to a report by ACCPD.
The man reported 10 missing microphones and 2 missing microphone cables that had been left on the drum riser on the main stage at the intersection of E Washington Street and Pulaski Street, the report said.
The man was given a copy of the case card. The estimated loss is over $2,000.
Woman attempts to steal clothes from Academy Sports
On June 27 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m., a woman attempted to steal around $200 worth of clothing items from the Academy Sports + Outdoors store, according to a report from ACCPD.
An employee reported that the woman had entered the store followed by a man who attempted to distract employees by messing with clothing while the woman filled a duffel bag with mainly Nike clothes, the report said.
When the woman approached the exit and did not feel comfortable exiting the store, she dropped the bag and both individuals left the store, according to the report. The license plate of the vehicle both individuals left in was recorded.
The employees said the woman had come in on June 20 and had stolen around $500 worth of items but the incident was not reported. Photos and videos were sent to the officer and provided to detectives, the report said.