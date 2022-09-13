The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has arrested and charged five suspects following an investigation into the Aug. 25 shooting of a 17-year-old man on Clayton Street, according to a Sept. 8 press release from ACCPD.
According to the report, the individual that was shot was tranported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Miquan Pittard, a 23-year-old from Athens, has been arrested and charged with seven counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, two counts of aggravated assault, robbery and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, the release said. Pittard was also charged with felony probation violation.
According to the release, 23-year-old Antonio Thomas from Monroe, Georgia, has been arrested and charged with three counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, two counts of aggravated assault and robbery.
Jyterious Turner, a 25-year-old from Athens, has been arrested and charged with five counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a schedule II substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said.
According to the release, Raekwon Smith, a 23-year-old from Colbert, Georgia, has been arrested and charged with three counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, two counts of aggravated assault and robbery.
Additionally, a 17-year-old from Athens has been charged with four counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, two counts of aggravated assault, robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said.
Numerous firearms have been seized during the ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected, the release said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact ACCPD at 762-400-7117 or via email at gangunit@accgov.com.